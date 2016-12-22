Police release surveillance pictures of Lansing armed robbery suspect

Lansing Police have released surveillance pictures of a man accused of robbing a Quality Dairy in Lansing earlier this month.

Witnesses told police the man walked in to the store on Willow Street near Martin Luther King just before noon on December 13, 2016 with a handgun.

The suspect took cash and items from the store before running away.

The suspect is described as a light skin black male with freckles who is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large Queen of Hearts playing card on the front and a royal blue Nike backpack.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspect, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Looney at 517-483-6869