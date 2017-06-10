Police preparing for rallies this weekend

Being in the capital of Michigan, Lansing police sees lots of protests and rallies.

"We've seen some of the most hateful groups come through here in the years past," explains LPD chief Mike Yankowski, "we have some tactics and philosophies and ways that we're going to be able to hopefully keep this peaceful."

Those tactics involve letting protesters and organizers get their message out, and keeping people who disagree at a safe distance.

"Lansing police department is no stranger to make sure that these events are peaceful," Yankowski says.

There's expected to be a counter-protest just around the corner on Miller Road, and another at the capitol.

Yankowski says it will be handled quickly if it escalates:

"Assaults or people being pushed around will not be tolerated. People performing acts of malicious destruction will not be tolerated. Our job is just to make sure that both sides or whatever organizations or individuals that are there that they have the right to freedom of speech."

Businesses like Zeus' Coney Island and Big John Steak and Onion say they hope it won't affect business. Their biggest concern is the rally getting out of hand.

But Yankowski says that won't happen:

"We will have resources there immediately in the area, outside the area, we'll be continuing to work with all the organizers."