Police looking for suspect who fled from a traffic stop

Lansing police officers are looking for a suspect who ran after a traffic stop.



The search began just before midnight Friday, in the area of Newark Avenue and Pleasant Grove, on Lansing's south side.



Officers attempted to track the suspect using dogs, but weren't able to locate them. Crews for Fox 47 News were on the scene and saw a heavy police presence still in the area around 12:30 a.m.



Details about the manhunt have not been released, but Lansing Police say they are actively searching for the suspect.

