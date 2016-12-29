Police looking for man who got away after jumping from moving car during pursuit in Jackson

Police need your help finding a man that was able to successfully get away from them Wednesday.

24-year-old Antoine Williams, a current parole absconder has an outstanding felony warrant out for armed robbery.

Police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred in the city of Jackson on November 15, 2016.

Officers got a tip Williams was in the area of North Jackson Street near Van Buren Street around 4:30 p.m. When they tried to pull him over, he quickly accelerated and fled from the officers.

The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of Chittock Avenue where police say Williams rolled out of the moving vehicle and ran off. The vehicle continued moving until it struck a tree on the west side of the street where it come to a rest.

Officers then tried to chase Williams on foot but were not able to catch him. A K-9 unit was called in to assist with a truck but Williams was not found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antoine Williams is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.