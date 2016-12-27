Police looking for armed man, stolen truck

A homeowner pulled out a gun and shot at a man trying to break in. Now police are tying to find that man who they believed stole the homeowner's truck to get away.

It happened Friday night at a house on Winifred Street in Blackman Township. Police say the homeowner fired at least four shots at the intruder. They think the suspect was shot in the stomach.

Investigators say they have not received any reports of shooting victims in Jackson hospitals. They're looking for a gray or silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab.

It has a Michigan handicap license plate of B4040. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see this truck, call 911 immediately.