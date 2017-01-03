Police look for missing man from Battle Creek

Police are looking for any information that will help locate a missing man, whose vehicle was found Monday in a rural area.

Robert Jason Barroso, of Battle Creek, is described as 5’10” and weighing 145 lbs. He has tattoos on his left arm and one on his left ankle, and has shoulder-length brown hair.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office located a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, registered in Barroso’s name, in rural Lee Township, police say. The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the situation as a missing person since Dec. 27.

The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force was activated on Monday, and continue to investigate, the department reports. K-9 officers are actively searching the area where the vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information can contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-558-0520, ext. 4131, the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3349, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.