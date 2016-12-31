Police Keeping New Year's Eve Events Safe

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - Matthew Webb works at a bar on Michigan Avenue in downtown Jackson-- the same street the ‘Eve on the Ave’ event is taking place. Webb knows how rowdy people can get when they're bringing in the New Year.

"It's New Year's so people are going to be drinking,” Webb said. ”Tensions get heated when that happens."

But Webb's happy to hear that Jackson police are going to be keeping an eye on the crowds to make sure everybody stays safe.

"I think it's a great thing since it's supposed to be a family event it'll deter anyone from doing stupid stuff like trying to start any fights or anything," Webb said.

Sergeant Jennifer Flick with Jackson police says they'll have six officers at the event- they're always prepared for the unexpected.

“When you get a crowd of people together you never know what could happen and we want to make sure people feel safe when they're out there,” Sgt. Flick said.

Sergeant Flick says depending on the weather Michigan Avenue could be filled with 100 people or even 1,000. She did say no matter the size of the crowd, Jackson police are going to be keeping their eyes peeled watching out for anybody who might be a problem.

"It being dark out with people walking to their cars we want to make sure people safely get to their cars," Sgt. Flick said.

Police say they don't anticipate any security concerns-- but they do say just being there makes families feel more comfortable.

“It's not so much importance on security but more of just a visual presence to make sure everything goes smoothly,” Sgt. Flick said.

She says the event has always gone smoothly- but if you do see anything suspicious or somebody who needs help to let an officer know.