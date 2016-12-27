Police investigating gas station robbery

FOX 47 News
7:32 AM, Dec 27, 2016
8:22 AM, Dec 27, 2016

Officers are trying to track down a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve. It happened at the Admiral gas station on Page Avenue in Leoni Township. The man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He took off before police

WSYM
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Officers are trying to track down a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve.

It happened at the Admiral gas station on Page Avenue in Leoni Township. The man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

He took off before police arrived. No one was hurt.

Investigators hope surveillance video will help them find the man.