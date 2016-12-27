Police investigating gas station robbery

Clear
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
HI: 37°
LO: 28°
HI: 29°
LO: 23°
Officers are trying to track down a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve. It happened at the Admiral gas station on Page Avenue in Leoni Township. The man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He took off before police
Officers are trying to track down a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve.
It happened at the Admiral gas station on Page Avenue in Leoni Township. The man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash.
He took off before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Investigators hope surveillance video will help them find the man.