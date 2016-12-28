Police investigating armed robbery at gas station in Blackman Township

Police are looking for two men who robbed a gas station in Blackman Township Tuesday night.

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 500 Longfellow Street at the Citgo Gas Station, around 9:15p.m.

Police say two men walked into the store, one displayed a gun and demanded cash. They took off before police arrived.

The clerk was not injured. Police are currently looking at surveillance video from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at (517) 788-4223.