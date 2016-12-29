Police investigating armed robbery at coffee shop in Delta Township

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Biggby coffee shop in Delta Township Wednesday night. It happened at the store on Elmwood Road just after 8 p.m.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects were covered head to toe in clothing, with only their eyes visible. The men showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.

They got away with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt.



If you have any information, call the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Delta Patrol Division at 517-323-8484.