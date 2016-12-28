Police investigate shooting in Lansing Tuesday night

Clear
Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Grand River and Ballard Street.
The victim walked into Sparrow Hospital with gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers say his injuries are non- life threatening. The victim is a man in his 20's.
No arrests have been made.
Police are not releasing any more details at this time.