Police investigate shooting in Lansing Tuesday night

FOX 47 News
7:14 AM, Dec 28, 2016
2 hours ago

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Grand River and Ballard Street.

The victim walked into Sparrow Hospital with gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say his injuries are non- life threatening. The victim is a man in his 20's.

No arrests have been made.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time. 