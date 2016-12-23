Police follow tracks of man trying to flee scene of crash

Police were dispatched to a scene of a crash where a vehicle struck a parked car. When police arrived the driver had fled the scene, but troopers were able to follow his tracks.

When Michigan State Police arrived to the scene, the vehicle driven by the suspect came to rest in a ditch in Liberty Township, reports the MSP.

Troopers were able to follow tracks left by the suspect leading into a wooded area, where they located the driver, a 31-year-old man, from Concord.

The suspect was determined to be driving on a suspended license and operating while intoxicated, says the MSP. He also had a traffic warrant for his arrest out of the Concord Police Department and two traffic warrants for arrest out of the Ypsilanti Police Department.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail.