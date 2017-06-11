Update: police say suspect has been arrested

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WSYM) - Police say the suspect has been arrested. Stay with FOX 47 News for updates as we learn more information throughout the day.

------------------------------------

1:00 a.m. UPDATE : Police have cleared the scene near Vermontville Highway and Nixon Road.

It's unknown at this time if police are still searching for a suspect.

FOX 47 News has placed a call into the Eaton County Sheriff's Department. As soon as we learn new information, we will pass it along to you.

-------------------------------------

There is a heavy police presence near Vermontville Highway and Nixon Road as police search for a suspect following a chase.

It began around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Eaton County.

Police tell FOX 47 News the suspect was allegedly involved in an assault.

The suspect was driving a large SUV.

We talked to a neighbor nearby who was shocked to see police cars rushing into the neighborhood.

"I've never seen three cars going that speed in such a tight confined area. We have some minor property damage, but it guess it's to be expected. They've done a fantastic job. I was surprised how well they had to handle those vehicles. I'm impressed," said Bill Pituilak who lives nearby.

A police helicopter is assisting in the search.

It's possible the suspect is armed.

FOX 47's Jentill Neal on scene and will update you as soon as we have more information.