Pole barn destroyed in overnight fire

A pole barn was destroyed in an overnight fire on the 4600-block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Lansing.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

A friend of the property owner was inside the building when the fire started. He told us he saw some electrical wires in the ceiling spark, and the lights flicker before the fire started.

Nobody was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.

The Lansing Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire