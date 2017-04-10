Pit bull attacks, injures Michigan woman, 2 grandchildren

2:34 PM, Apr 10, 2017
5 hours ago
CASSOPOLIS, MICH. (AP) - Police say a southern Michigan woman and her two young grandchildren were hospitalized following a pit bull attack.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jennifer Hansford of Cassopolis was injured Sunday evening when the dog attacked her as she tried to save her 2-year-old and 7-year-old grandchildren from the animal.

Hansford and the older child were taken to a Niles hospital for treatment. The 2-year-old was airlifted to a South Bend hospital with severe head trauma and later moved to Riley Children's hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say the dog was a stray a neighbor had taken in.

MLive reports the neighbor's brother inadvertently released the dog from a garage and it entered a yard and attacked the two children and then Hansford.

The dog is now in quarantine.

