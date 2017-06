LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The South Washington Avenue and West Holmes Road intersection was closed down Saturday afternoon when a car and ambulance collided.

The crash happened after 4 p.m.

Officials tell FOX 47 News a patient was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash but wasn't injured.

The patient was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed down for some time while the crash was cleaned up