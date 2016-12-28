Overnight fire causes minor damage to home

Clear
A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in Delta township.
It happened on Green Meadows Drive just after 2 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze within a few minutes.
The Delta Township Fire Department says the fire was contained to a wall near the fire place.
They are still working to figure out what caused it.
The house suffered minor damage. No one was injured.