Overnight fire causes minor damage to home

Dec 28, 2016
A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in Delta township.

It happened on Green Meadows Drive just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze within a few minutes.

The Delta Township Fire Department says the fire was contained to a wall near the fire place.

They are still working to figure out what caused it.

The house suffered minor damage. No one was injured.