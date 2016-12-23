Overnight fire at Capital Area Humane Society, no animals hurt

Fire broke out at the Capital Area Humane Society overnight. Just before midnight, Delta Township firefighters were called to the animal shelter located on Grand River Avenue.

The shelter is currently doing some remodeling--adding on an addition, and that is where the fire started.

Delta Township fire officials tell us a construction worker left a light on too close to some cardboard sparking the fire.

The fire was quickly put out. No animals or humans were hurt. The animal shelter says construction on the new addition started back in the summer and is expected to be finished by sometime in March.