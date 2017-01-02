Overnight break-in at local barber shop

Haze
Police are searching for the person who broke into a barber shop in south Lansing early Monday morning.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the "Big Hit" Barber Shop on South Martin Luther King Blvd.\
Officers say the front door was broken when they arrived at the scene. No word yet if anything was taken.