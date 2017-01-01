One injured in single car roll-over accident

A woman is in the hospital after a single car rollover accident on the exit ramp for u-s 127.

It happened shortly before 2:00a.m. on Sunday

Police are still investigating the cause of the rollover, but believe the woman, who was traveling west on I-96, was trying to exit onto U.S. 127 south when she rolled off the curve.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The woman suffered minor injures and is expected to be okay.

She is not facing charges at this time.