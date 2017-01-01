One injured in single car roll-over accident

Clear
A woman is in the hospital after a single car rollover accident on the exit ramp for u-s 127.
It happened shortly before 2:00a.m. on Sunday
Police are still investigating the cause of the rollover, but believe the woman, who was traveling west on I-96, was trying to exit onto U.S. 127 south when she rolled off the curve.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The woman suffered minor injures and is expected to be okay.
She is not facing charges at this time.