One in hospital after hit while attempting to push car

One person is in the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning on I-69 in Eaton County.

It happened on the on-ramp to southbound I-69 from Hartel Road in Potterville.

A driver had run out of gas and was pushing his vehicle out of the way when a pickup truck attempting to get on the highway crashed into it. Police aren't sure if the driver, who had run out of gas, had his lights on at the time.

The person pushing the car had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the pickup was unharmed.

The on-ramp to southbound I-69 was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the wreck.