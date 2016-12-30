New year's eve events in Mid- Michigan

Communities across Mid-Michigan are celebrating the new year with special events, fireworks, ball drops, and parties. Here's a rundown of everything going on.

Meridian Township is hosting a fireworks show and ball drop. The fireworks will be launched from Central Park South, near located near Studio C! Movie Theater. The event starts at 6:45 on Saturday. The best place to watch the show is in the north parking lot of the Meridian Mall.

The City of Jackson is hosting their annual "Eve on the Ave" Event. It will include music, giveaways, a Ball drop at midnight, and a fireworks show. The event starts at 9:00 Saturday in downtown Jackson.

The Causeway Bay Hotel in Lansing has a couple of different parties going on. They include dinner, drinks and dancing. Two dinner tickets are $98.50, and dinner tickets plus an overnight guest room costs $198.50 for two people. Cocktails are served at 8:00 Saturday, with dinner at 9:00, dancing at 10:00, and champagne served at midnight.

The Radisson Hotel in Lansing is hosting a party with a "Speak Easy" theme. Packages start at $295 per couple. That includes dinner for two, five drink tickets per person, and overnight accommodations. The event also features live entertainment, a champagne toast at midnight, and breakfast at the Capitol City Grill. The bar opens at 7:00 on Saturday.