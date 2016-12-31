Neighbors worried about break-ins

LANSING, MI. (WSYM)-- Many Lansing homeowners are living in fear.

Thieves are targeting homes close to Moores Park leaving residents feeling uneasy.

Christopher Venetis has lived in the Moores Park community for 15 years, but doesn't feel secure in his own home.

"We have had our vehicles broken into," he said. " We've had our storage facility in the backyard broken into."

Christopher says he feels violated.

"It's just a real punch in the gut type of feeling when something like that happens," he adds.

Ineke Vandermeijden also worries about her safety.

Ineke goes out for walks, but makes sure she avoids certain areas.

Andy Eagle, coordinator of the neighborhood watch, mentions the number of break-ins have increased within the last couple of weeks.

Thieves are hiding in backyards, alleys, and bushes leaving residents agitated and irritated.

Andy encourages residents to get involved in the Moores Park Neighborhood Association to pass on as much information as possible.

The Moores Park Neighborhood Association is working closely with the Lansing Police and the city .