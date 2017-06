A motorcyclist is dead after a head-on collision in Jackson County.

At 10:00 a.m. on Monday Jackson County Dispatch received a call regarding a motorcycle vs car crash.

The motorcyclist was traveling south bound on Moscow Road and attempting to pass another south bound vehicle.

When the motorcyclist changed lanes into the path of a north bound vehicle they struck head on and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was admitted at Henry Ford Allegiance Health for minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.