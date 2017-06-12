Mock plane crash drill scheduled today at Capital Region International Airport

Don't panic today if you spot fire and what you think might be a plane crash at Capital Region International Airport. A mock disaster training drill is scheduled to begin today and will run through Tuesday at noon.

Airport public safety personnel along with area fire departments, law enforcement agencies and medical response teams are teaming up for the drill which is required by the federal government (FAA).

The training exercise will involve a simulated mock plane crash at the airport. There will be smoke and flames. "Safety and security of our passengers is our top priority, and this exercise tests our responsiveness in the event of an incident or accident,” said Wayne Sieloff, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We thank all the participating agencies and appreciate their cooperation.”

The training exercise will not interfere with any scheduled arriving or departing flights. Passengers will be allowed into the main terminal building.