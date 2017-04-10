Mike Bishop to hold town halls today

Congressman Mike Bishop is hosting several town halls in Livingston County today.
Earlier this year people protested outside of Bishop's office in Brighton saying he wasn't doing enough to meet with constituents in person. All three of today's town halls will be held in The American Spirit Centre in Brighton.
There are no more spots left to attend the event, but we will have a camera crew there. The town hall goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Bishop says he will hold three town hall events in Ingham County on April 20, but hasn't announced where those will take place.