Mid-Michigan saw heavy flooding Thursday

Some areas are worse than others in Mid-Michigan due to heavy flooding. The Ingham County Road Department is already blocking off streets and said flooding could get worse.
The department said drivers need to be careful anywhere there's standing water- even if the road is open.
"For most locations where there is water on the road, we do close the road in order to not have vehicles driving through the water," Bill Conklin, with the Ingham County Road Department said.
Ottawa Hills Park Flooded as well causing this street to be blocked off. Some people who live in the area had to take a detour to get home.
"The sign and signal shop will go out and put up barricades to divert motorist from going through," he added. Conklin also said if you notice a heavily flooded area not blocked off to notify the Ingham County Road Department.