HOLLAND, Mich. (WSYM) - A Mid-Michigan man has drowned at Holland State Park located on Michigan’s west side.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the park around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

A man was found floating face down in the water about 10 feet away from the shore.

Bystanders performed CPR once the man was pulled out.

The victim’s name has not been released but is being identified as a 27-year-old man from the Lansing area.

The investigation continues.