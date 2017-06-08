Michigan State Police discuss social media warning posts

Facebook's network has become a place of warning for theft to scams and it's getting some attention.



Now there are posts warning people of harassment, and what police call snatch and grab.

State police said while you're seeing these posts, they haven't happened in our area, but you should still be cautious and aware of your surroundings.

State Trooper Marco Jones said you should keep an eye out for a couple things.

"People who are overly friendly, people trying to entice you, buying you gifts, promising you a better lifestyle," he said.

He said the people who pick up victims are masters of persuasion. and will use different methods to pull you in.

"Someone leaves a note on the windshield and all of a sudden, 'Oh there's a note on my windshield.' Now you're back out of the vehicle to see what the notes all about. We encourage people if that happens, to drive to a safe location." he added.

He recommends going to a police station, fire department, or a busy area- somewhere you are visible for witnesses.



He said it's extremely important to be aware of your surroundings. if it doesn't feel right, it's probably not right.

"We can't stress enough the Michigan State Police and law enforcement in general how much of a problem human trafficking can be. We're not proud of the fact that we're in the top 3. We're doing everything we can to alleviate this problem."

Trooper Jones also said the people who prey on victims like to remain anonymous, so don't expect to see them in fancy clothes. They try to blend in with everyone else.