Michigan gas prices on the rise after tax increase

Michigan's new gas tax went into effect Sunday, and it's pushing the price of gas up across the state.



According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas in Michigan will soon be jumping to $2.59 per gallon. That's up from $2.29 on Saturday.



As of today, several gas stations in mid- Michigan have already jumped to around $2.59.

The new tax is boosting the price of gas by seven cents a gallon.

Car registration fees have also gone up by 20-percent.

All of the revenue from those increases will go towards fixing roads.