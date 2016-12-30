Meridian Township receives $1M in grants for parks

Meridian Township Parks and Recreations acquired nearly $1 million in grant funding for park improvements.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board awarded Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department $150,000 to create a new restroom facility and to upgrade the footbridge in Meridian Historical Village.

According to Meridian Township,the new 50' X 14' footbridge will replace a worn out wooden bridge built in the 1970s, and the new restroom building will be located near the footbridge.

The Township also received $275,000 to build the Central Meridian Regional Trail Connector, an accessible trail through Central Park, and a fishing platform in the Central Park South pound .

Another $514,900 will go towards purchasing an 80-acre parcel located in in the southeastern portion of the community adjacent to Ponderosa subdivision and Legg Park near Van Atta Road.

" We are fortunate to receive three grants this year which provide more opportunities to leverage our local funds to build more for the community," said Lu Ann Maisner, Director of Parks and Recreation.

