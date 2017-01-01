Meridian Township celebrates New Year's and 175th Anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The New Year started early in Meridian Township with festivities at Studio C to kick off the Township's 175th Anniversary.

The family-friendly New Year's Eve event was filled with games, tasty treats, giveaways, and a sneak peak of the documentary film "Meridian:The Lines That Define Us".

A lighted ball drop was new this year, and proceeded the fireworks.

Deborah Guthrie, director of communications, says Meridian Township will be hosting activities throughout 2017 to continue the celebration.