Meijer stores will have NES Classic Edition for sale this morning

Still on the hunt for one of the season's hottest items? You still have another chance to try and score the new mini NES Classic Edition console from Nintendo today.

Meijer announced on its twitter page Wednesday it has the game console in stock, and sales will begin this morning at 8 a.m.

The console which retails for $59.99 is a mini replica of the Nintendo system from the 1980s and includes 30 games pre-installed. It has been hard to find ever since it was released in November.

Earlier this week Best Buy stores received new shipments but people lined up all night long to receive a ticket. Tickets were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Meijer corporate says each Meijer store will have a limited amount available. Only one gaming system per customer.