Meeting in Jackson on non-discrimination lawsuit filed by rights group

The Jackson City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the city's proposed non-discrimination ordinance, and a complaint filed by an LGBTQ rights group. City council passed the ordinance back in February,but opponents got enough petition signatures to block it from taking effect. The group called "Jackson together" filed a complaint Wednesday with the Jackson County Circuit Court. It cited a number of problems with the petitions circulated to overturn the non-discrimination ordinance. "Jackson together" says the petitions should have never been signed by the city clerk. The ordinance bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity when it comes to employment and public housing. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.