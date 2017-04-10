Mateen Cleaves to stand trial on sex assault charges

4:02 PM, Apr 10, 2017
Rynelle Walker
Detroit news outlets are reporting that former Michigan State basketball player Mateen Cleaves will stand trail on felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct.

In December a judge dismissed all charges against him, but prosecutors appealed that decision.

A woman alleged she tried to get away from Cleaves but was sexually assaulted at a hotel near Flint in September 2015.

A witness confirmed she saw the woman try to escape. But police say the woman never indicated that she was assaulted.