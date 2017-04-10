Mateen Cleaves due in court

Former MSU basketball star Mateen Cleaves is due in court today on charges stemming from a sexual assault case that was thrown out last year after a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to send the case to trial.
An appeal was filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in December after a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to send the case to trial.
A woman accused Cleaves of assualting her and holding her against her will at a Flint-area motel after a golf tournament in September of 2015. He was arrested in March of last year and charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
Cleaves has denied all the charges against him.
Today's appeal hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in a Genesee County courtroom.