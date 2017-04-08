Maryland man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -- A Maryland man was arrested in East Lansing on April 5th and charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
David Kron, 53, was arraigned in 54B District Court in East Lansing on all counts and issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
The investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children
A search warrant was issued for a residence in East Lansing and multiple devices were seized.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at