Maple Valley Schools activities to resume at 3 p.m. following threat

Maple Valley Schools will resume all school activities at 3p.m. Monday after the superintendent canceled classes Monday.

Maple Valley Schools closed today due to a threat of violence made against the district Sunday evening through social media. Upon learning of the threat, district officials contacted law enforcement authorities. They immediately investigated and have taken appropriate action concerning the individual believed to be responsible. As the threat has now been contained.

Student safety is our primary concern and we take all threats seriously. We thank the school community for its patience and support while this difficult incident was resolved.