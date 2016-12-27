Man working on car pinned, died in garage

Officials say a Pennsylvania man working on a car died after he was pinned under the vehicle.



State police in Cambria County said the accident happened Monday in a dirt floor garage in Chest Township.



Coroner Jeff Lees said 24-year-old Zachary Gray was repairing the car's alternator when the jack apparently shifted, causing the vehicle to fall. He was found inside the garage shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.



Lees said Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, probably of traumatic chest injuries, and his death "appears to be an unfortunate accident."