Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

Blackman Township police have identified the man stabbed to death in a domestic dispute over the weekend. 31-year-old Doug Richards was pronounced dead Saturday at his home on Ridge Road.
According to MLIVE, Richards' girlfriend used a knife to stab him in the chest after he allegedly assaulted her.
She suffered several injuries in the attack and was treated at a local hospital.
She has not been arrested. Prosecutors will review the case to determine whether her actions were justified.