Man stabbed in Lansing early Wednesday

A man was stabbed in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Police tell us the stabbing happened in the 3200-block of South Washington just after 4 a.m.

They say the victim was stabbed once and managed to make it inside a nearby apartment building where he knew someone who lived there.

Police were called and the 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

We're told he is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.