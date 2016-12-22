Man stabbed in Lansing early Wednesday

Clear
A man was stabbed in Lansing early Wednesday morning.
Police tell us the stabbing happened in the 3200-block of South Washington just after 4 a.m.
They say the victim was stabbed once and managed to make it inside a nearby apartment building where he knew someone who lived there.
Police were called and the 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
We're told he is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.