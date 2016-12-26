Man stabbed at home on Lansing's south side

Cloudy
A man was stabbed inside his South Lansing home early Monday morning.
It happened in the 4100-block of Richmond Street just before 1 a.m.
Lansing police say the 55-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 47-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.
Officers say the victim and the suspect do know each other, and this was not a random crime.