Man stabbed at home on Lansing's south side

A man was stabbed inside his South Lansing home early Monday morning.

It happened in the 4100-block of Richmond Street just before 1 a.m.

Lansing police say the 55-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Officers say the victim and the suspect do know each other, and this was not a random crime.