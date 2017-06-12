Man gets 45-70 years for mutilation slaying of woman

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison for killing a woman whose mutilated remains were found in a wooded area in northeastern Michigan.

Fifty-six-year-old Brenton Lee Walker of Millersburg was sentenced Monday in Presque Isle County Circuit Court after pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the slaying of 42-year-old Heather Young of Sherwood.

A prosecutor said Walker admitted to shooting Young twice, burning her body and taking a chain saw to the remains found last August near his home.

Police say Young left a bar with Walker after arguing with her boyfriend.

The Grand Rapids Press reports prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of disinterment and mutilation of a corpse, being a habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a felon.