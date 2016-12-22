Man found dead after mobile home fire

A man is dead after after his mobile home caught fire Wednesday night.

It happened on the 3700 block of Woods Road between Covert and Kinneville in Leslie just before 9:30 p.m.

Crews found his body while searching through the wreckage of his home, which is completely leveled.

Neighbors tell us they heard popping noises come from the home while it was on fire.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The man's name is not being released until family members are notified.