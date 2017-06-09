Man charged after teen fatally shot over Air Jordan sneakers

2:51 PM, Jun 9, 2017

Police tape left on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit man is charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy who was trying to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Dante Ford faces arraignment Friday on murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and gun charges.

He's accused of killing Corey Harris-Thomas. The Grosse Pointe Woods teen had arranged to sell a pair of the shoes to Ford. Harris-Thomas and a 24-year-old friend picked up Ford Tuesday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

Prosecutors say Harris-Thomas, his friend and Ford were shot inside the SUV.

Harris-Thomas died at the scene. Ford ran away. He was arrested Wednesday.

Ford also is charged with armed robbery after Air Jordan sneakers were taken earlier Tuesday from a 16-year-old boy who had arranged to sell a pair.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top