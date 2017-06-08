Man charged after gun stolen from wounded off-duty officer

DETROIT (AP) - A 19-year-old man is accused of taking a handgun and cellphone from a wounded off-duty Detroit police officer after another man tried to rob the officer outside an east side convenience store.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Keevon Robinson is charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police have said surveillance video shows one man running after the officer about 11 p.m. Sunday as the officer left the store. The officer was shot twice, but shot and killed his attacker.

A second man then swiped the officer's gun and the gun used by the slain man.

Prosecutors say Robinson is alleged to have taken part in the robbery.