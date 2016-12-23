Man arrested for allegedly abusing, threatening wife with gun

A woman stated that her husband assaulted her, and threatened her with a handgun. When deputies arrived, the man briefly barricaded himself inside the house.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received the report of the incident around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pierce Avenue in Summit Township.



The victim, a 47-year-old female, was transported to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for medical attention. The sheriff’s office reports her injuries are initially thought to be non-life threatening.



The suspect, a 47-year-old man, surrendered to deputies. He was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges related to the dispute and firearm.



The report was forwarded to the prosecutors office for review of charges.