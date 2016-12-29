Man accused of killing 5-year-old is due back in court

The man accused of killing his five year old step-daughter, before setting fire to their apartment is due in court Thursday.

Thomas McClellan, 25, is facing homicide, child abuse and arson charges. He is being accused of stabbing five-year-old Luna Michelle Younger to death before setting fire to their apartment at Orchard Apartment Complex in Holt. It happened on November 1, 2016.

McClellan allegedly admitted to officers that he stabbed the girl and then lit their home on fire.

He will be in court Thursday for a preliminary examination. Check back here for updates.