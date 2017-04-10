M-STEP testing begins today

Mid-Michigan students returned from Spring Break today and several grades will be taking the M-STEP test.
Testing begins today for grades 5, 8 and 11. It is expected run about 4 weeks long. Students in grades 3-7 will take the test next month. This is the 3rd year of the test, which replaced the MEAP test.
Most students are expected to spend anywhere from 4-8 hours on the test. Parents say the test can be stressful for kids, but educated experts say parents can help ease the stress by making sure students are prepared.
"It's always been the case. A good nights rest and a good breakfast in the morning will always prepare kids for whatever kind of test they're taking," said Andrew Middlestead with the Department of Education.
"It's somewhat stressful for the younger children, so my 5th grader was kind of on edge coming off of spring break knowing the M-STEP was coming," said parent Linda Toomey.
The results from the M-STEP do not effect students grades and won't make a difference with college admissions. The test is designed to evaluate schools and teachers more than the students.
Preliminary results will be available to the schools within days of testing.