LPD searching for suspect in shooting

Lansing police are looking for a suspect who opened fire at several people outside of a home Wednesday night.
It happened in the 1300-block of Ada Street in Lansing just before 10 p.m.
Police say a male in his 20's fired several shots and then left the scene.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
If you have any information on this incident, please call the Lansing Police Department.